Indiana Pacers Set to Host Detroit Pistons

The Indiana Pacers return to Gainbridge Fieldhouse tomorrow night to face the Detroit Pistons in an Eastern Conference matchup. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m.

The Pacers (25-20), currently fifth in the Eastern Conference, have been red-hot, winning eight of their last 10 games. Tyrese Haliburton leads the way for Indiana, averaging 18 points and 8.7 assists per game. Myles Turner has been equally impactful, adding scoring from beyond the arc and protecting the paint with 2.2 blocks per game over the last 10 contests.

Detroit (23-23) enters the game as the eighth seed in the East but has struggled within the Central Division (1-7). Cade Cunningham leads the Pistons with 26.1 points per game over the last 10 matchups, while Jalen Duren contributes nearly a double-double each night with 10.1 points and 9.9 rebounds.

Indiana boasts one of the league’s most efficient offenses, shooting 49% from the field, while the Pistons allow opponents to shoot 46.5%. With the Pacers surging and Detroit searching for consistency, expect Indiana to have the edge in this divisional clash.