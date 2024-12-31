Indiana Pacers Host Bucks in New Year’s Eve Showdown

The Indiana Pacers (16-17) are set to host the Milwaukee Bucks (16-14) in a New Year’s Eve matinee at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, with tipoff at 3 p.m. Both teams aim to end 2024 on a high note, making this matchup a must-watch.

The Pacers come into this game fresh off a split weekend in Boston, where they were blown out in one game but bounced back for a convincing 123-114 victory in the rematch. Tyrese Haliburton continues to lead the charge, averaging 17.8 points and 8.7 assists per game, while Myles Turner anchors the defense with 2.1 blocks per game. Injuries have given Jarace Walker an opportunity to shine, as the rookie has stepped up with an average of 13 points and 50% shooting over the last three games.

The Bucks, meanwhile, are looking to recover from back-to-back losses to the Bulls and Nets. Giannis Antetokounmpo, playing at an MVP level when healthy, is questionable for today’s game due to illness. The Bucks have relied on their deadly three-point shooting, ranking second in the NBA at 39%, and the steady play of Damian Lillard and Brook Lopez.

Milwaukee defeated Indiana earlier this season, 129-117, behind a triple-double from Antetokounmpo. The Pacers will need a strong defensive effort and consistent scoring to turn the tide in this matchup.