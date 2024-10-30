Indiana Pacers Face Celtics Tonight Following Off Night
The Indiana Pacers are ready to return to action tonight as they take on the Boston Celtics at 7 p.m. on ESPN. After a mixed start to the season, the Pacers are focused on finding consistency and building momentum. This game marks a critical opportunity for Indiana to demonstrate their ability to compete with top-tier Eastern Conference teams. Fans are excited to see if key players like Tyrese Haliburton and Myles Turner can rise to the challenge against a tough Celtics lineup. Tickets are available at https://www.nba.com/pacers/tickets