Indiana Hoosiers Women’s Basketball: Garzon’s Career Night Propels IU Over Washington

The Indiana Hoosiers women’s basketball team earned a nail-biting 73-70 victory over Washington on Monday night at Alaska Airlines Arena. Junior guard Yarden Garzon stole the show with a career-high 35 points, becoming the 33rd player in program history to eclipse the 1,000-point mark. Garzon was lights-out from beyond the arc, hitting eight 3-pointers, tying the second-most in a single game in school history.

The Hoosiers, now 14-7 on the season and 5-4 in the Big Ten, showcased a balanced attack. Sydney Parrish contributed 16 points, including four 3-pointers, and grabbed six rebounds, while senior forward Karoline Striplin chipped in 11 points. A 30-point explosion in the third quarter, fueled by Garzon’s 12 points, gave IU a 13-point lead heading into the fourth.

Despite a late rally by Washington, Indiana held firm in the final moments, with Garzon sealing the deal with a pull-up jumper. The Hoosiers shot an impressive 51% from the floor, dishing out 18 assists on 25 made baskets. Indiana returns to Bloomington on Sunday for a noon showdown against Nebraska, televised on FS1.