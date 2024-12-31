Indiana Hoosiers Women’s Basketball Crush Wisconsin, Set Sights on No. 1 UCLA

The Indiana Hoosiers women’s basketball team opened Big Ten home play with an emphatic 83-52 victory over Wisconsin on Saturday afternoon at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. The win propelled the Hoosiers to a 10-3 overall record (2-0 Big Ten) and extended their dominance over the Badgers to 11 consecutive wins.

Game Highlights:

Junior forward Lilly Meister led the charge with a career-high-tying 20 points , her third such performance this season.

led the charge with a career-high-tying , her third such performance this season. Sydney Parrish contributed 13 points , including eight during a dominant third quarter, as well as seven assists and two blocks.

contributed , including eight during a dominant third quarter, as well as seven assists and two blocks. Yarden Garzon continued her stellar season with 13 points , seven rebounds , and a career-high four blocked shots . Garzon also surpassed the 900-point career milestone during the game.

continued her stellar season with , , and a career-high . Garzon also surpassed the during the game. Indiana’s defense was a wall, holding Wisconsin to just six points in the third quarter and registering a season-high 10 blocks as a team.

The Hoosiers showcased an elite level of teamwork, dishing out 25 assists on 32 made field goals, and committed a season-low eight turnovers. Indiana dominated the paint on both ends of the floor, outscoring the Badgers in the lane and forcing Wisconsin into long scoring droughts.

Looking Ahead: Top-Ranked UCLA Visits Bloomington Indiana now prepares for a marquee matchup against the No. 1-ranked UCLA Bruins this Saturday, January 4. Tipoff is set for 12:00 p.m., and the game will be broadcast live on 1010 WCSI, 98.1 FM, and streamed at 1010wcsi.com, with pregame coverage beginning at 11:30 a.m.

This highly anticipated contest gives the Hoosiers an opportunity to make a national statement against the nation’s top-ranked team. A win could further cement Indiana as a powerhouse in women’s college basketball, and fans are encouraged to tune in or head to Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall to cheer the Hoosiers on.

Stay updated with more Indiana Hoosiers basketball news and broadcast schedules at 1010wcsi.com.