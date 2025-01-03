Indiana Hoosiers Shine in Big Ten Victory Over Rutgers

The Indiana Hoosiers continued their impressive season with an 84-74 victory over Rutgers in a game heard live on 1010 WCSI and 98.1 FM. The win improves Indiana to 11-3 on the season and 2-1 in Big Ten play.

Hoosiers’ Standouts:

Myles Rice: Led the way with 19 points, including key baskets that kept the Scarlet Knights at bay.

Oumar Ballo: Dominated the paint with 17 points and 12 rebounds for a commanding double-double.

Trey Galloway and Mackenzie Mgbako: Combined for 27 points, each connecting on three of Indiana’s 12 three-pointers.

Indiana took control late in the first half with a 17-5 run and never looked back, stretching the lead to 18 points early in the second half. Despite a career-high 39 points from Rutgers’ freshman Ace Bailey, the Hoosiers’ balanced scoring and perimeter shooting p11roved too much for the Scarlet Knights.

Up next, Indiana heads to Penn State for a Sunday showdown in Philly at noon in a game that can be heard right here on 1010 WCSI and 98.1 FM with pregame starting at 11:00 am.