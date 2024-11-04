Indiana Hoosiers Rise to No. 8 with Historic Win Over Michigan State

The Indiana Hoosiers continue their record-breaking season, climbing to No. 8 in the national rankings after a dominant 47-10 victory over Michigan State. This marks Indiana’s first-ever 9-0 start in program history, as the team showcased both offensive firepower and defensive grit in East Lansing.

Quarterback Kurtis Rourke returned after a thumb injury and led the Hoosiers with 263 yards and four touchdown passes, propelling Indiana to a 47-point run after a rare early 10-point deficit. Rourke connected with receivers like Elijah Sarratt and Myles Price to keep Indiana’s offense humming throughout the game.

The Hoosiers’ defense continued to shine, showing why they’re one of the top units in college football. The defense racked up 15 tackles for loss, seven sacks, and two interceptions by Amare Ferrell, holding Michigan State to minus-24 rushing yards. Their resilience and explosive play helped secure Indiana’s ninth double-digit win of the season.

Indiana now prepares for its biggest test yet, hosting Michigan next Saturday. With a top-10 ranking and an unbeaten record, the Hoosiers have positioned themselves firmly in the national spotlight. As they head into this high-stakes matchup, Indiana’s fans are rallying around their team, hoping to keep the historic season rolling.