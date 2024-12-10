Indiana Hoosiers Open Big Ten Play with Convincing Win

The Indiana Hoosiers men’s basketball team kicked off their Big Ten Conference schedule with an 82-67 victory over Minnesota at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. With this win, the Hoosiers improve to 8-2 overall and look poised for a strong conference run.

Oumar Ballo led the way with 18 points and seven rebounds, while Malik Reneau and Bryson Tucker added 16 points apiece. Indiana built a 44-31 halftime lead and never looked back, extending their dominance over Minnesota to nine straight wins. Tucker’s energy off the bench, combined with key contributions from Kanaan Carlyle and Mackenzie Mgbako, gave Indiana the edge.

Next up for the Hoosiers is a road trip to face Nebraska on Friday. They’ll look to keep the momentum going as they chase another Big Ten championship.