Indiana Hoosiers Keep Rolling with Hard-Fought Win Over UNC Greensboro
The No. 16 Indiana Hoosiers men’s basketball team battled through adversity to secure a 69-58 victory over UNC Greensboro Thursday night at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. The Hoosiers improved to 4-0 with their fourth double-digit win of the season, led by Myles Rice’s 20-point performance, including 14 in the first half.
Freshman Bryson Tucker provided a spark off the bench with a season-high 14 points, while big men Oumar Ballo and Malik Reneau each hauled in double-digit rebounds.
Indiana never trailed but faced pressure when the Spartans tied the game at 40 early in the second half. Tucker’s back-to-back buckets ignited a crucial 9-0 run, giving the Hoosiers the breathing room they needed. UNC Greensboro stayed competitive, shooting 28.1% from beyond the arc, but couldn’t keep pace with Indiana’s balanced attack and strong defensive effort.
