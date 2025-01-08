Indiana Hoosiers Host USC in Big Ten Showdown

Indiana Hoosiers basketball fans, get ready for a big matchup Wednesday night as USC travels to Bloomington to take on the Hoosiers. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. at Assembly Hall, with pregame coverage beginning at 6 p.m. on 1010 WCSI, 98.1 FM, and online at 1010wcsi.com.

Indiana is riding high after a 77-71 victory over Penn State, where Oumar Ballo dominated with 25 points. The Hoosiers boast a perfect 10-0 home record this season and are looking to extend their Big Ten win streak. They’ve been efficient offensively, shooting 48% from the field over their last ten games while averaging nearly 80 points per contest.

USC enters with a 9-5 record but has struggled in Big Ten matchups, going 1-2 this season. Desmond Claude leads the Trojans, averaging 14.9 points per game and shooting 51.5% from the field. USC will need a strong defensive showing to slow down Indiana’s balanced attack.

This game marks the first meeting between Indiana and USC in Big Ten play. Be sure to tune in live and follow the action as Indiana looks to defend Assembly Hall and stay near the top of the conference standings.