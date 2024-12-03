Indiana Hoosiers Host Sam Houston at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall

The Indiana Hoosiers return to the court tonight for a non-conference matchup against Sam Houston State at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. The game tips off at 7:30 p.m. and will be televised on BTN, with Jeff Levering and Brian Butch on the call. Fans can also tune in to the IU Radio Network which includes 1010 WCSI, 98.1 FM and right here online at 1010wcsi.com for play-by-play coverage.

Indiana (5-2) is fresh off a victory over Providence in the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament, where sophomore forward Mackenzie Mgbako shined with 25 points. Mgbako, one of the Big Ten’s rising stars, has been pivotal this season, averaging over 15 points per game while shooting efficiently from the field. Junior forward Malik Reneau has also been a force in the paint, and the Hoosiers’ depth will be tested against a Sam Houston squad hungry for an upset.

The Bearkats (4-4) are led by senior guard Lamar Wilkerson, who is averaging 19.4 points per game and shooting an impressive 45.3% from three-point range. Junior guard Dorian Finister adds versatility with 11.4 points and 7.0 rebounds per game, while senior forward Cameron Huefner rounds out their offensive threats with 10.4 points per game.

Indiana will look to exploit its size advantage and control the tempo against a scrappy Sam Houston team. The Hoosiers’ defense, anchored by the shot-blocking presence of Oumar Ballo, will play a critical role in limiting Sam Houston’s perimeter shooting.

With a storied history in Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall and a strong start to the season, the Hoosiers aim to protect their home court and continue building momentum as conference play looms.