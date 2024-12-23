Indiana Hoosiers Hold Off Chattanooga to Stay Unbeaten at Home

The Indiana Hoosiers rebounded from their first Big Ten loss with a hard-fought 74-65 victory over Chattanooga on Saturday at Assembly Hall. The win keeps the Hoosiers unbeaten at home and improves their record to 9-3.

Indiana was led by Malik Reneau and Mackenzie Mgbako, who each scored 14 points and played pivotal roles on both ends of the floor. Reneau’s interior scoring and rebounding helped Indiana maintain control in the second half, while Mgbako hit timely shots to keep the Mocs at bay. Trey Galloway also added a key late layup, showcasing his ability to slash through defenses.

The Hoosiers built a 13-point lead midway through the second half following a thunderous dunk by Reneau. However, Chattanooga’s Honor Huff caught fire from beyond the arc, hitting three three-pointers to help the Mocs close the gap. Huff led all scorers with 20 points, while Trey Bonham and Bash Wieland added 11 points each for Chattanooga.

Indiana’s defense proved to be the difference-maker down the stretch, as they held Chattanooga’s Frank Champion and Trey Bonham to just one combined field goal in the final three minutes. The Hoosiers’ ability to convert inside and control the glass sealed the win, with Anthony Leal hitting a clutch free throw to put the game out of reach in the final minute.

With the victory, Indiana improves to 9-3 overall and 8-0 at Assembly Hall. They’ll look to keep their momentum going when they host Winthrop on December 29. Chattanooga drops to 8-5 and will open Southern Conference play on New Year’s Day against Mercer.