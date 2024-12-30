Indiana Hoosiers Grind Out Victory Over Winthrop

The Indiana Hoosiers (10-3) overcame shooting woes and a scrappy Winthrop Eagles squad to secure a 77-68 victory at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. The win keeps the Hoosiers unbeaten at home and provides momentum as they prepare to re-enter Big Ten play.

Offensive Challenges

Indiana struggled mightily from the three-point line, connecting on just 1-of-20 attempts. Despite this, they found success attacking the basket, converting 63% of their shots inside the arc. The Hoosiers also capitalized on turnovers, forcing 15 and turning them into 19 points.

Player Highlights

Myles Rice: Rice led the scoring with 18 points, making 7-of-13 field goals and all four of his free throws. His three steals were crucial in sparking fast-break opportunities.

Rice led the scoring with 18 points, making 7-of-13 field goals and all four of his free throws. His three steals were crucial in sparking fast-break opportunities. Malik Reneau: Reneau contributed 14 points and seven rebounds, consistently battling in the paint and providing second-chance opportunities.

Reneau contributed 14 points and seven rebounds, consistently battling in the paint and providing second-chance opportunities. Trey Galloway: Galloway added 11 points and a team-high five assists while committing zero turnovers. His efficient play was vital on a night when Indiana’s perimeter shooting faltered.

Galloway added 11 points and a team-high five assists while committing zero turnovers. His efficient play was vital on a night when Indiana’s perimeter shooting faltered. Langdon Hatton: Filling in for the injured Oumar Ballo, Hatton stepped up with a team-high 11 rebounds, seven points, and three blocks. His physical presence anchored the Hoosiers’ defense.

Defensive Prowess

Winthrop entered the game averaging over 86 points per contest, but Indiana held the Eagles to just 37.5% shooting and .94 points per possession. The Hoosiers’ seven blocks and six steals disrupted Winthrop’s rhythm, particularly in the second half, where the Eagles shot only 31.3%.

Critical Moments

After a three-pointer by Winthrop’s Nick Johnson pulled the Eagles within a point at 69-68 with 3:16 remaining, the Hoosiers clamped down defensively. Winthrop went scoreless the rest of the game as Indiana finished on an 8-0 run, highlighted by free throws and a key block by Hatton.

Looking Ahead

Indiana resumes Big Ten play on Thursday when they host Rutgers. The Hoosiers will need to address their perimeter shooting woes as they face stiffer conference competition.