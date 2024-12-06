Indiana Hoosiers Gear Up to Face Miami (OH)

The Indiana Hoosiers return to the hardwood tonight at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, where they’ll host Miami (OH) in a non-conference clash set to tip off at 7 p.m. ET on BTN. After dismantling Sam Houston State 97-71 on Tuesday, the Hoosiers are looking to build momentum ahead of the looming Big Ten schedule. Fans can catch all the action online at 1010wcsi.com , or tune in live on 1010 WCSI or 98.1 FM for coverage of the Hoosiers.

This matchup marks the 26th meeting between Indiana and Miami, with the Hoosiers leading the all-time series 22-3. The two teams last faced off in 2022 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, where Indiana cruised to an 86-56 victory. But Miami (5-2) enters this game riding a three-game winning streak and playing with renewed confidence under head coach Travis Steele.

Scouting the Miami RedHawks

Miami brings a dangerous mix of experience and fresh talent, highlighted by a trio of double-digit scorers. Leading the charge is 6-foot-5 wing Peter Suder, a Carmel native who transferred from Bellarmine University. Suder has been a force on offense, averaging 18.7 points per game and shooting an efficient 58.8% from the field. He exploded for 42 points in a marathon 38-minute performance against Air Force, making him a player Indiana must contain.

Joining him is Kam Craft, a 6-foot-6 transfer from Xavier, who adds versatility and scoring depth. Craft averages 14.1 points per game and has knocked down 39.2% of his shots from beyond the arc. Cincinnati native Eian Elmer rounds out the top scoring threats for Miami, contributing 14 points per game while shooting an impressive 41.7% from three. Elmer also provides defensive toughness with 14 steals and is the team’s second-leading rebounder.

In the paint, the RedHawks feature 6-foot-9 Antwone Woolfolk, a Rutgers transfer who averages 8.4 points and 6.4 rebounds per game. Woolfolk will have his hands full against Indiana’s imposing frontline but brings size and toughness that could challenge the Hoosiers in the post. Rounding out the starting lineup is 6-foot-1 sophomore point guard Mekhi Cooper, a steady ball-handler who leads Miami with 23 assists and shoots 79% from the free-throw line, though his offensive output remains limited.

Miami’s bench offers additional depth, including freshman Luke Skaljac, who has proven to be a sharpshooter in limited minutes, and 7-foot-1 sophomore Reece Potter, whose size could provide valuable minutes against Indiana’s big men.

Indiana’s Keys to Victory

The Hoosiers have a clear path to victory if they focus on a few key areas:

Defensive Discipline: Miami generates 35.9% of its scoring from beyond the arc, ranking 83rd nationally. With shooters like Suder, Craft, and Elmer, Indiana must close out on perimeter shots and communicate effectively on defensive rotations. Control the Paint: Miami struggles to defend the interior, allowing opponents to shoot 56.6% on two-point attempts. Indiana can capitalize by feeding its big men for high-percentage looks, drawing fouls, or kicking the ball out for open threes. Limit Turnovers: Miami ranks 37th nationally in defensive turnover percentage (22%), making them a team that thrives on mistakes. Indiana must protect the ball and avoid unnecessary giveaways that could fuel Miami’s transition offense. Bench Production: Indiana’s reserves were pivotal in Tuesday’s win over Sam Houston State, injecting energy and scoring when the starters faltered. The Hoosiers will need similar contributions to wear down Miami’s rotation and control the game’s tempo.

Fast-Paced Battle Expected

Both teams prefer to play at a quick tempo, with Miami ranking 131st in adjusted tempo and Indiana sitting at 49th. The Hoosiers will aim to use their athleticism to dictate the pace while exploiting Miami’s defensive lapses in transition.

According to KenPom, Indiana is projected to win by 15 points and holds a 91% chance of victory. Bart Torvik’s analytics are even more optimistic, predicting a 20-point win for the Hoosiers with a 94% likelihood of success.

Indiana fans won't want to miss tonight's game, whether they're following the Hoosiers live at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall or catching the action at home.

With Big Ten play fast approaching, tonight's game is an important opportunity for Indiana to fine-tune its game plan and build confidence.