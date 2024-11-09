Indiana Hoosiers Football Set for Major Showdown Against Michigan: Big Ten Title and CFP Hopes on the Line

The 9-0 Indiana Hoosiers football team faces its biggest challenge yet as they host Michigan this Saturday at Memorial Stadium. Indiana is riding high, eyeing the Big Ten Championship and a potential College Football Playoff berth, while Michigan, at 5-4, is battling to stay bowl-eligible.

Historic Season for Indiana

Led by head coach Tom Allen, the Hoosiers’ defense ranks third nationally and first in the Big Ten for sacks and tackles for loss, with linebackers Cam Jones and Aaron Casey making key stops. Quarterback Dexter Williams and his chemistry with receivers Andison Coby and Omar Cooper Jr. have helped drive IU’s potent offense, giving them an edge over Michigan’s struggling passing game.

The Michigan Challenge

While Michigan has faced challenges this season, their rushing attack, powered by Donovan Edwards, remains a threat. Michigan’s offensive line will need to control the clock and sustain drives against Indiana’s aggressive front line.

Game Information

Kickoff is at 3:30 p.m. ET, airing on CBS, with live radio coverage on WCSI starting at 2:30 p.m. Indiana aims to make history and potentially secure a 10-win season and College Football Playoff spot. Additional key games include Purdue vs. Ohio State at noon on FOX, and Notre Dame vs. Florida State at 7:30 p.m. on NBC/Peacock.