Indiana Football’s Historic Season Continues: Coach Cignetti Named Big Ten Coach of the Year

Indiana football’s incredible season reached another milestone as head coach Curt Cignetti was named Big Ten Coach of the Year. In his first season leading the Hoosiers, Cignetti engineered a remarkable turnaround, guiding Indiana to an 11-1 record and their first-ever berth in the College Football Playoff.

This season has been a true team effort, with star players like edge rusher Mikail Kamara, linebacker Aiden Fisher, and cornerback D’Angelo Ponds earning All-Big Ten First Team honors. Their standout performances, combined with Cignetti’s leadership, have transformed the Hoosiers into a program to be reckoned with.

Next up, Indiana faces a monumental challenge as they travel to Notre Dame on Dec. 20 for a College Football Playoff showdown. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m., and you can catch all the action live on 1010 WCSI, 98.1 FM, and online at 1010wcsi.com, just as you’ve followed Indiana football throughout this historic season.

With a chance to prove they belong among the nation’s elite, the Hoosiers are ready to take the field and add another chapter to this unforgettable year. Don’t miss it—tune in and cheer on the Hoosiers as they chase history!