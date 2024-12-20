Indiana Football Ready for Historic Playoff Battle

“Hoosiers Eye Upset in South Bend”

The Indiana Hoosiers are making history tonight as they take on Notre Dame in the first round of the expanded College Football Playoff. With an 11-1 record in Curt Cignetti’s first season as head coach, IU has become one of the most surprising stories in college football.

Quarterback Kurtis Rourke leads the charge for the Hoosiers, boasting over 2,800 passing yards and 27 touchdowns on the season. IU’s defense, anchored by standout cornerback D’Angelo Ponds, will need to be sharp against Notre Dame’s Riley Leonard, a dual-threat quarterback with 16 passing TDs and 14 rushing scores.

The Hoosiers are four wins away from a national championship, but first, they’ll have to end a century-long drought in South Bend. The last time IU beat Notre Dame at Notre Dame Stadium? 1898. When was the last time IU beat Notre Dame anywhere? 1958. Kickoff is at 8:00 p.m., with Pre-Game at 7 on 1010 WCSI and 98.1 FM, and fans across the state will have their ears glued to this historic clash.