Indiana Football Gears Up for High-Stakes Battle at Ohio State

The No. 5 Indiana Hoosiers football team faces its biggest challenge of the season on Saturday, traveling to Columbus to take on No. 2 Ohio State in a game with massive playoff implications. Indiana, boasting the nation’s top-ranked run defense, will look to stifle Ohio State’s dynamic rushing attack led by Quinshon Judkins and TreVeyon Henderson.

Quarterback Kurtis Rourke will aim to lead the Hoosiers offense against one of the best defenses in the country. A win would solidify Indiana’s spot as a national championship contender and likely secure a trip to the Big Ten title game.