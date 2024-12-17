Indiana Football CFP Preview: Hoosiers Face Notre Dame

It’s a monumental moment for Indiana football as the #10 Hoosiers take on the #7 Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the College Football Playoff this Friday night. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m., and all of the action can be heard on 1010 WCSI, 98.1 FM, and right here, online, at 1010wcsi.com with Don Fisher on the call. Pregame coverage begins at 7 p.m.

Indiana quarterback Kurtis Rourke will lead the Hoosiers into South Bend after a stellar season, throwing for over 10,000 career yards and 27 touchdowns. Indiana’s defense, led by cornerback D’Angelo Ponds, will look to force turnovers against Notre Dame quarterback Riley Leonard, who has been dangerous both through the air and on the ground with 14 rushing touchdowns this season.

The Hoosiers will need to capitalize on big plays defensively and stay sharp offensively to knock off Notre Dame on their home turf. With a Sugar Bowl berth on the line, Indiana is ready to make a statement in this historic playoff matchup.