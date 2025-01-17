Indiana Fever Set to Shine with New Training Facility

The Indiana Fever are making big moves on and off the court. After drafting superstars Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston in consecutive years, the Fever announced plans for a $78 million training facility set to open in August 2025. This state-of-the-art complex will feature two regulation courts, hydrotherapy pools, a full-service kitchen, and even a podcast studio.

The Fever have also seen a resurgence in fan interest, regularly selling out games and earning their first playoff berth since 2016. The new facility, located in downtown Indianapolis, is expected to elevate the Fever’s profile even further as they continue to grow as a powerhouse in the WNBA.