Indiana Fever Announce Ticket Sales for 2025 Season

The Indiana Fever have announced that single-game tickets for their 2025 WNBA season will go on sale Tuesday, December 17, at 2 p.m. The Fever’s season opener is scheduled for Saturday, May 17, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, where they will host the Chicago Sky at 1 p.m.

This season features an expanded 44-game schedule, including a five-game homestand in July and the team hosting WNBA All-Star Weekend starting July 18. Commissioner’s Cup play begins on June 3, with the Fever facing the Washington Mystics. Fans can also look forward to matchups against the WNBA’s newest franchise, the Golden State Valkyries.

For ticket information and updates, visit FeverBasketball.com, and secure your spot to cheer on the Fever as they aim to climb the WNBA standings.