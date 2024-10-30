Indiana Fever Announce Head Coaching Change, Looking Toward Future Success

The Indiana Fever announced a leadership shift, parting ways with head coach Christie Sides after two seasons with the team. This change marks a new chapter as the Fever focus on maximizing their roster’s potential and aiming for another WNBA championship. Under Sides, the Fever made their first postseason appearance since 2016 and saw impressive development from Rookies of the Year Aliyah Boston and Caitlin Clark. Fever leadership is excited to continue building a championship-contending team, emphasizing their commitment to strong, progressive growth within the franchise. We will update you as soon as the Indiana Fever select their next coach.