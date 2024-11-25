Indiana Falls to Ohio State, Ends Undefeated Run

The Indiana Hoosiers saw their undefeated season come to a halt in a 38-15 loss to No. 2 Ohio State on Saturday in Columbus. Despite entering the game as the fifth-ranked team in the nation, Indiana struggled to find momentum against a dominant Buckeye squad.

Ohio State quarterback Will Howard was the star of the day, throwing for two touchdowns, rushing for another, and completing an impressive 22 of 26 passes for 201 yards. The Buckeyes capitalized on Indiana’s miscues, including a critical fumbled punt snap late in the first half that set up a short TreVeyon Henderson touchdown run.

Special teams proved costly for the Hoosiers. A third-quarter punt return touchdown by Ohio State’s Caleb Downs stretched the Buckeyes’ lead to 21-7, marking the first punt return touchdown for the Buckeyes since 2014.

Offensively, Indiana struggled against a relentless Ohio State defense that recorded five sacks. The Hoosiers managed just 151 total yards, their lowest output of the season. Ty Son Lawson accounted for both Indiana touchdowns on short runs, leading the team with 79 rushing yards. However, quarterback Kurtis Rourke had a tough outing, completing only 8 of 18 passes for 68 yards.

Ohio State’s defense and efficiency defined the game, with the Buckeyes outgaining Indiana 347-151 in total yards. Wide receiver Emeka Egbuka contributed 80 yards and a touchdown on seven receptions for the Buckeyes, while Howard completed 80% of his passes for the sixth time this season, a feat unmatched by any other Ohio State quarterback.

What’s Next?

The Hoosiers (10-1, 7-1 Big Ten) will look to bounce back in their regular-season finale next Saturday when they host in-state rival Purdue. The game provides Indiana a chance to regroup and solidify their bowl placement.

Meanwhile, the Buckeyes (10-1, 7-1) will gear up for their season-defining showdown against rival Michigan, with a trip to the Big Ten Championship on the line.