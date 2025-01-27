IHSAA Girls Basketball Sectionals Celebrate Golden Year: 50th Anniversary Tournament Tips Off

The Indiana High School Athletic Association (IHSAA) is set to tip off a monumental milestone in Hoosier hoops history with the 50th Annual Girls Basketball State Tournament, a celebration of five decades of grit, determination, and unforgettable moments on the court. Presented by the Indiana Fever and Indiana Pacers, the tournament honors the legacy of girls’ basketball in the state and the athletes, coaches, and communities that have made it thrive.

A Storied Legacy

Since its inception in 1975-76, when the IHSAA first sanctioned a girls basketball state tournament, the competition has grown into a showcase of elite talent and fierce rivalries. This golden anniversary pays tribute to the evolution of the sport, from its humble beginnings with 10-12 game seasons to its current standing as one of the premier high school athletic competitions in Indiana.

This year’s tournament promises to deliver all the excitement and passion that Hoosier hoops fans have come to expect, as 397 teams across four classes vie for sectional, regional, semi-state, and state championship glory.

Local Sectional Highlights

Columbus North, Columbus East, and Hauser are among the host sites for this year’s sectional rounds, providing a prime stage for the region’s top talent to shine. Here’s a breakdown of what to expect from the local matchups:

Columbus North Sectional (Class 4A): The Bull Dogs (15-6), who earned a first-round bye, will face the winner of the Columbus East (1-18) vs. Whiteland (5-15) opening matchup. With an impressive regular season and victories over every team in the sectional by at least 14 points, North enters as the favorite, though they’re not taking anything for granted. Franklin (7-14) and East Central (9-10) will clash in the other semifinal.

Hauser Sectional (Class A): The Jets (10-11) host a rematch against Jac-Cen-Del (7-13), who defeated Hauser earlier this season 35-26. Hauser sees this as a prime opportunity to measure their growth in recent weeks. Rising Sun, Oldenburg Academy, Milan, and Crothersville round out a competitive sectional field that culminates with the championship on February 8.

Other Local Teams: Edinburgh (9-12) faces North Decatur (14-7) in a Class A sectional at Southwestern (Shelby), while Jennings County (13-7) earned a bye in Class 3A and looks ahead to a semifinal showdown at Lawrenceburg.

Statewide Star Power

Across the state, perennial powerhouses and rising stars will battle for a shot at the state finals, slated for March 1 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. Class 3A No. 1 Greensburg (19-0) is among the heavy favorites, while Austin (18-2) in Class 2A and East Central (9-10) in Class 4A look poised for deep postseason runs.

Honoring the Pioneers

This historic tournament also serves as a moment to reflect on the pioneers who paved the way for girls’ basketball in Indiana. Legends like Hedy George, former Columbus North coach and athletic director, who was honored with a banner ceremony at Memorial Gym this past weekend, exemplify the determination and leadership that have shaped the sport.

George’s contributions, including 10 sectional championships in her coaching career and her efforts to improve athletic facilities for future generations, are a testament to the progress made since the IHSAA first recognized girls basketball.

Looking Ahead

The 50th IHSAA Girls Basketball State Tournament represents not only a golden year for the sport but also a celebration of community pride and the enduring passion of Indiana’s basketball tradition. Fans across the state are encouraged to pack their local gyms and witness history in the making as these athletes chase their dreams of hoisting the championship trophy.

The road to Gainbridge Fieldhouse begins February 4, and as the saying goes in Indiana: “In 49 other states, it’s just basketball. But this is Indiana.”