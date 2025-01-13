Hornets Sting Crusaders in SRC Tournament Final

The Columbus Christian Crusaders gave it their all in the Southern Roads Conference Tournament but fell short in the final against a talented Medora Hornets squad. The Hornets swarmed to a 79-46 victory Saturday night, ending the Crusaders’ quest for their first SRC championship.

Columbus Christian, led by Elijah Fields’ game-high 19 points, fought hard but couldn’t overcome Medora’s relentless attack. Fields was supported by Heath Harrison, who added eight points, but the Crusaders struggled to contain Medora’s balanced scoring and high-pressure defense.

Medora, showcasing their depth and experience, capitalized on turnovers and transition opportunities. With a roster featuring players who have competed at the varsity level for several years, the Hornets demonstrated why they are the team to beat in the SRC.

The road to the final was not without its highlights for the Crusaders. Earlier in the day, Columbus Christian cruised past Christian Academy of Madison with a dominant 67-43 victory. Fields led the charge with 16 points, while Adam Haines and Harrison added 13 points each. Hunter Goddard chipped in 12 points in the well-rounded win.

In the semifinal, the Crusaders overcame a four-point halftime deficit to defeat Seven Oaks Classical 51-43. Key contributions came from Haines and Cannon Carr, who each scored 11 points, with Fields and Harrison adding 10 and nine points, respectively.

Despite the tough loss in the final, head coach Kevin Roth sees a bright future for his young team. “The Hornets may have flown away with the title this time, but the Crusaders are building something special,” Roth said.

Next up for Columbus Christian are regular-season matchups against familiar foes. They host Christian Academy of Madison on Friday for homecoming and travel to Medora on January 18 in what promises to be a highly anticipated rematch.