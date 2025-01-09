Hoosiers Rally to Beat USC and Stay Hot in Big Ten Play

The Indiana Hoosiers men’s basketball team overcame an early 10-point deficit to defeat USC 82-69 on Wednesday in Bloomington. Oumar Ballo led the charge with 23 points, while Myles Rice added 19 points, 9 rebounds, and 6 assists in a balanced team effort.

USC jumped out to an early 19-9 lead, but Indiana found its rhythm late in the first half, tying the game at 38-38 at intermission. In the second half, Ballo’s dominance in the paint and key contributions from Rice helped the Hoosiers pull away. Indiana improved to 13-3 overall and 4-1 in Big Ten play, their best conference start since the 2015-16 season.

Indiana will next face Iowa on the road this Saturday in another crucial Big Ten matchup.