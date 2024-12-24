Hoosiers Light Up Oakland in Non-Conference Finale

The Indiana Hoosiers women’s basketball team gave fans an early holiday treat Sunday afternoon with a 90-55 blowout win over Oakland. After a competitive first quarter that featured seven lead changes, the Hoosiers flipped the switch in the second frame and never looked back. A 19-0 run in the third quarter turned the game into a rout as Indiana outscored Oakland 30-13 in the period.

Senior guard Shay Ciezki led the Hoosiers’ attack with 20 points, including four three-pointers that helped stretch Oakland’s defense. Lilly Striplin turned in her third-straight double-figure performance with 16 points and five rebounds, while Sydney Parrish, returning after missing five games, added 11 points and a team-high seven boards. The Hoosiers’ ball movement was superb, tying a season-high with 27 assists on 31 made baskets.

Defensively, Indiana held Oakland to just 25 rebounds while dominating inside with 36 points in the paint. The win marked the Hoosiers’ fifth straight victory and moved them to 9-3 on the season as they prepare to resume Big Ten play against Wisconsin on Saturday.