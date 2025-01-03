Hoosiers Host Top-Ranked UCLA in Historic Matchup

Indiana Hoosiers women’s basketball is gearing up for one of the most anticipated games in program history, as the No. 1-ranked UCLA Bruins visit Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall this Saturday, January 4. Tipoff is set for noon, with the broadcast beginning at 11 a.m. on 1010 WCSI and 98.1 FM, as well as streaming online at 1010wcsi.com.

Game Preview: Indiana (10-3, 2-0 Big Ten) enters this showdown riding a six-game winning streak, most recently dominating Wisconsin in an 83-52 victory. The Hoosiers are on the brink of a historic 900th program win, adding extra weight to Saturday’s clash. Junior forward Lilly Meister, coming off a career-high 20 points against Wisconsin, leads a balanced Indiana attack that features four players averaging double-digit points. Junior guard Yarden Garzon continues to shine, averaging 14.1 points per game and a team-high 36 three-pointers on the season.

The undefeated Bruins (14-0, 3-0 Big Ten) boast one of the most formidable squads in the nation, led by junior center Lauren Betts. Betts is averaging a stellar 19.3 points and 9.8 rebounds per game, anchoring a UCLA offense that leads the Big Ten in field goal percentage (50%). The Bruins have dominated opponents with an average winning margin of 31.4 points, but they’ll face a spirited challenge from the Hoosiers in front of a raucous Bloomington crowd.

Historical Context: This marks the first time in over 30 years that Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall will host the nation’s No. 1 team. The last occurrence was in the 1993-94 season, when the Hoosiers fell to then-No. 1 Penn State in a narrow 70-65 loss. Indiana has yet to defeat a top-ranked opponent in its program history, going 0-5 all-time. However, with this year’s depth and momentum, the Hoosiers are poised to make a statement.

Key Matchups to Watch:

Lilly Meister vs. Lauren Betts: Meister’s ability to counter Betts’ dominance in the paint will be pivotal for Indiana.

Indiana’s Perimeter Shooting: Garzon, Shay Ciezki, and Sydney Parrish must connect from beyond the arc to keep pace with UCLA’s high-powered offense.

Defense Wins Games: Indiana’s defense, which held Wisconsin to just six third-quarter points, will need to be at its best against a UCLA squad that thrives on efficiency and ball movement.

Broadcast Information: The game will be nationally televised on FOX with Brandon Gaudin and Kim Adams on the call. Locally, tune in to 1010 WCSI and 98.1 FM for live play-by-play coverage starting at 11 a.m., ensuring you don’t miss a moment of this historic showdown.

What’s Next: Following Saturday’s marquee matchup, the Hoosiers hit the road for two games, starting with Northwestern on Wednesday, January 8, at 8 p.m. ET.

Be sure to join us on 1010 WCSI and 98.1 FM for all the live action, and let’s cheer the Hoosiers on as they take on the nation’s best!