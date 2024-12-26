Holiday Hoops Delight: Hauser Hosts 2nd Annual DITECH Inc. Tournament

The holiday season is in full swing, and basketball fans in Hope, Indiana, are unwrapping a festive treat as Hauser High School hosts the 2nd Annual DITECH Inc. Holiday Tournament. The three-day event, featuring a stellar lineup of girls’ basketball teams, promises plenty of action, drama, and cheer on the hardwood.

The Hauser Lady Jets, soaring into their home tournament, open the action today at Noon against Greenwood Christian Academy. The Jets look to build momentum and defend their home court with fast-paced play and sharp shooting. Hauser will rely on its balanced attack and disciplined defense to navigate a competitive bracket.

Next, the Columbus East Lady Olympians take the stage at 2 PM, battling the Southwestern Hanover Rebels. East enters the tournament eager to ignite their season after a challenging start. Their matchup will test the Olympians’ resolve as they work to establish a rhythm on both ends of the court. With a mix of experienced players and emerging talent, East has the potential to make a deep run in the tournament.

The evening caps off with South Decatur taking on Madison at 6 PM, rounding out a full day of hoops.

The bracket sets up exciting potential matchups for the next two days, including championship rounds on December 28. With each team bringing its own flavor to the court, fans can expect a holiday feast of layups, three-pointers, and defensive stops.

Tickets are $10 per person, or families can grab a $30 day pass to catch all the action. All fans and teams should enter through Door #15 off Hauser Drive to ensure smooth access to the festivities.

This tournament is the perfect way to celebrate the holidays, combining community spirit and thrilling sports action. Whether you’re cheering for the Lady Jets, the Lady O’s, or any of the competing teams, the DITECH Inc. Holiday Tournament is sure to deliver plenty of basketball joy this season.