High School Sports Preview: December 3, 2024
A packed night of high school sports is on tap for local teams across multiple competitions:
-
Girls Basketball:
- Bloomington North at Columbus East, 7:30 p.m.
- Columbus North at Shelbyville, 7:30 p.m.
- Southwestern Shelby at Hauser, 7:30 p.m.
- Jennings County at East Central, 7:30 p.m.
- Brown County at Mitchell, 7:30 p.m.
- South Decatur at Jac-Cen-Del, 7:30 p.m.
-
Swimming: Jennings County and Southwestern Hanover at Madison, 6 p.m.
-
Boys Wrestling: Jennings County at Brown County, 7 p.m.
-
Girls Wrestling: Seymour at Columbus North, 5:30 p.m.
Athletes across the area are gearing up for an exciting evening of competition. Stay tuned for results on our Scoreboard Tab.