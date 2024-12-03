Local Sports 

High School Sports Preview: December 3, 2024

Kevin Kelley
A packed night of high school sports is on tap for local teams across multiple competitions:
  • Girls Basketball:
    • Bloomington North at Columbus East, 7:30 p.m.
    • Columbus North at Shelbyville, 7:30 p.m.
    • Southwestern Shelby at Hauser, 7:30 p.m.
    • Jennings County at East Central, 7:30 p.m.
    • Brown County at Mitchell, 7:30 p.m.
    • South Decatur at Jac-Cen-Del, 7:30 p.m.
  • Swimming: Jennings County and Southwestern Hanover at Madison, 6 p.m.
  • Boys Wrestling: Jennings County at Brown County, 7 p.m.
  • Girls Wrestling: Seymour at Columbus North, 5:30 p.m.
Athletes across the area are gearing up for an exciting evening of competition. Stay tuned for results on our Scoreboard Tab.