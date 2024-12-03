High School Sports Preview: December 3, 2024

A packed night of high school sports is on tap for local teams across multiple competitions:

Girls Basketball : Bloomington North at Columbus East, 7:30 p.m. Columbus North at Shelbyville, 7:30 p.m. Southwestern Shelby at Hauser, 7:30 p.m. Jennings County at East Central, 7:30 p.m. Brown County at Mitchell, 7:30 p.m. South Decatur at Jac-Cen-Del, 7:30 p.m.

Swimming : Jennings County and Southwestern Hanover at Madison, 6 p.m.

Boys Wrestling : Jennings County at Brown County, 7 p.m.

Girls Wrestling: Seymour at Columbus North, 5:30 p.m.

Athletes across the area are gearing up for an exciting evening of competition. Stay tuned for results on our Scoreboard Tab.