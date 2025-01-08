High School Sports Postponed Due to Weather, New Dates Announced

Weather conditions forced the postponement of all area high school sporting events scheduled for Tuesday, January 7. Rescheduling details have been announced for most events, while others remain TBD. Here’s a breakdown:

Columbus North Girls Basketball : Their home game against Whiteland has been moved to January 18. The JV game will tip off at 4 p.m., followed by the varsity game at 5:30 p.m.

: Their home game against Whiteland has been moved to January 18. The JV game will tip off at 4 p.m., followed by the varsity game at 5:30 p.m. Columbus North Boys Basketball : The road matchup at Covenant Christian has been rescheduled for February 17.

: The road matchup at Covenant Christian has been rescheduled for February 17. Columbus East Boys and Girls Swim Meet : The Olympians’ meet at East Central has been postponed to January 16.

: The Olympians’ meet at East Central has been postponed to January 16. Columbus East Girls Basketball : The Olympians’ game at Mooresville has been rescheduled for January 28.

: The Olympians’ game at Mooresville has been rescheduled for January 28. Edinburgh Girls Basketball : The Lancers’ game at North Decatur will now take place this Saturday, January 11, with the JV game at 12:30 p.m. and the varsity to follow at 2 p.m.

: The Lancers’ game at North Decatur will now take place this Saturday, January 11, with the JV game at 12:30 p.m. and the varsity to follow at 2 p.m. Jennings County Girls Basketball : Their game at Bedford North Lawrence has been postponed to this Thursday, January 9.

: Their game at Bedford North Lawrence has been postponed to this Thursday, January 9. Jennings County Wrestling : The boys’ wrestling match at Indian Creek is now scheduled for January 16.

: The boys’ wrestling match at Indian Creek is now scheduled for January 16. Hauser Girls Basketball: The game at Trinity Lutheran has been postponed, with a makeup date to be determined.

As the postponements were announced, 1010wcsi.com kept you updated in real-time, and we’ll continue to provide updates if weather affects any future events.