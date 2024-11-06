High School Sports Events for November 6, 2024

Girls Basketball: Edinburgh heads to Indianapolis Ritter for a 7:30 p.m. tip-off. Both teams are eager to kick off their seasons with a strong showing, and fans can expect a competitive game as these programs look to make early statements.

Girls Wrestling: Columbus East girls’ wrestling will participate in a tri-meet against Jeffersonville and Jennings County, with action starting at 6 p.m. at Jennings County High School. It’s set to be an exciting evening as Columbus East aims to make an impact in this developing sport, facing off against tough competitors.