High School Showdown: North Meets Hauser in a High-Flying Rivalry

The high school hardwood will heat up tonight in Hope as the Hauser Jets (8-1) host the Columbus North Bull Dogs (7-3) in a matchup that’s been five years in the making. This week’s High School Game of the Week promises to be nothing short of spectacular, with two powerhouse programs going head-to-head in front of what’s expected to be a packed house.

Hauser has been flying high this season, ranked No. 7 in Class A with a record bolstered by unselfish play and defensive tenacity. Their only blemish? A close loss to unbeaten South Ripley. Led by players like Ledger Gelfius, who has been lighting up the scoreboard, the Jets have their sights set on a statement win against a larger-class opponent.

Columbus North, however, is no stranger to pressure. With a tougher strength of schedule and a well-rounded lineup, the Bull Dogs aim to slow down Hauser’s fast-paced attack and capitalize on their own experience in big-game environments. According to the Sagarin Ratings, this one is a nail-biter in the making, with Hauser holding a slight edge as two-point favorites.

The game tips off at 7:30 PM, with coverage starting at 7:00 PM! Please join Jeremy Giggy and Jonathan Titus as they bring you all of the action, live, on 1010 WCSI, 98.1 FM, and online at 1010wcsi.com. Get ready for a showdown that promises to be an instant classic!