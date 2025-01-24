High School Basketball Feature: Bloomington North vs. Columbus North

Tonight at Memorial Gymnasium, all eyes are on the court as Bloomington North visits Columbus North in an exciting girls’ basketball showdown. This highly anticipated matchup tips off at 7:30 PM, and Jonathan Titus and I will bring you every dribble, pass, and shot live from courtside! Our pregame coverage begins at 7 PM on 1010 WCSI, 98.1 FM, and online at 1010wcsi.com.

The Bull Dogs are looking to defend their home turf and put together a strong performance in front of their fans. Bloomington North, known for their aggressive play and quick tempo, will look to challenge the Bull Dogs at both ends of the court. This game promises to be a battle of determination and skill, and it’s a matchup you won’t want to miss. Tune in for all the action as we break down the keys to the game and bring you play-by-play coverage live from Memorial Gymnasium.

Other Local Sports Action Tonight

Boys Basketball

Scottsburg at Columbus East, 7:30 PM

Hauser at Waldron, 7:30 PM

Traders Point Christian at Columbus Christian, 7:30 PM

Floyd Central at Jennings County, 7:30 PM

Monrovia at Brown County, 7:30 PM

Edinburgh at Southwestern (Shelby), 7:30 PM

Trinity Lutheran at Oldenburg Academy, 7:30 PM

Girls Basketball

Traders Point Christian at Columbus Christian, 6 PM

Edinburgh at Southwestern (Shelby), 6 PM

Boys Wrestling

Columbus East at Brownsburg, 6:30 PM

With so much local sports action on the slate, it’s shaping up to be an exciting evening for area teams and fans alike. Whether you’re courtside, in the stands, or tuning in from home, be sure to catch the highlights and results right here on 1010 WCSI! Don’t miss our featured matchup as Bloomington North visits Columbus North—pregame starts at 7 PM.