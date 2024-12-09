Hauser Lady Jets Soar Past Crothersville

The Hauser girls basketball team continues to impress, picking up a dominant 53-30 road win over Crothersville on Saturday. The Lady Jets’ balanced attack and defensive effort paved the way for another strong showing.

Key Performers:

June Berkenstock led the charge with 16 points , driving the offense with her energy and scoring touch.

Norah Berkenstock and Kennedy Konradi each contributed 9 points, showing their ability to finish around the basket.

Hauser took control early, jumping out to a 20-8 first-quarter lead and never looking back. The Lady Jets are flying high this season as they aim to keep their momentum rolling.