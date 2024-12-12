Hauser Lady Jets Soar Into Tonight’s Feature Game Against South Decatur

The Hauser Lady Jets are set to battle the South Decatur Cougars tonight in a high-energy matchup airing live on 1010 WCSI, 98.1 FM, and 1010wcsi.com. Tip-off is at 7:30 p.m., with pregame coverage starting at 7 p.m., featuring Jeremy Giggy and Jonathan Titus on the call.

The Lady Jets are looking to rebound after a tough 57-37 loss to Shawe Memorial earlier this week, a game where they struggled to find their rhythm against a highly-ranked opponent. Despite the setback, the Jets are ready to take flight and get back in the win column. With a strong 9-1 record against South Decatur in their last 10 matchups, Hauser is aiming to continue their dominance over the Cougars.

South Decatur enters the contest on a two-game skid, including a 45-27 loss to Oldenburg Academy. The Cougars will lean on standout player Makayla Somers, who has been a force on both ends of the court. Hauser’s defense will need to ground Somers while sparking their own offensive firepower.

Playing in front of their home crowd in Hope, the Jets have the wind beneath their wings and the determination to soar past their conference rivals. It’s shaping up to be a game full of hustle, heart, and hoops drama. Don’t miss it—tune in tonight to cheer on the Lady Jets!