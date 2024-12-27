Hauser Jets Fly High, Lady Olympians Aim to Bounce Back in DITECH Holiday Tournament

The Hauser Lady Jets launched into the DITECH Holiday Tournament with a soaring 42-37 victory over Greenwood Christian Academy on Thursday. While it wasn’t their smoothest performance, the Jets found their rhythm in the fourth quarter, turning a late 32-30 deficit into a win thanks to a 12-2 scoring surge.

Abby Manley led the Jets with 11 points, while June and Norah Berkenstock, along with Kennedy Konradi, added critical buckets to keep Hauser in the hunt. Despite facing tight defense on their star player, Norah Berkenstock, Hauser’s depth proved the difference-maker. Now sitting at 9-5, the Jets will look to keep the momentum as they face Southwestern Hanover in the semifinals today at 4 PM. Can they soar into the championship game to end 2024 on a high note? Only time will tell.

On the flip side, the Columbus East Lady Olympians faced some turbulence in their opening-round matchup, falling 44-32 to the Southwestern Rebels. Despite strong performances from Kimberly Carothers and Lola Watkins, each contributing nine points, and Kenzie Cheek adding eight, turnovers and missed free throws grounded the Olympians’ comeback hopes.

Columbus East (0-11) shifts focus to the consolation bracket and will face Greenwood Christian Academy today at noon. A win could set the stage for a 5th-place showdown tomorrow, giving the Olympians a chance to close out the year with a victory.