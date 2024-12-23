Hauser Girls Find Their Groove with Back-to-Back Wins

The Hauser girls’ basketball team had a weekend to remember, notching two victories in less than 24 hours. On Friday, they avenged a season-opening loss to Edinburgh with a 47-35 Mid-Hoosier Conference win. The Jets jumped out to a 22-11 halftime lead, fueled by June Berkenstock’s incredible 23-point performance. Berkenstock scored from all over the court, showing her ability to hit jumpers and finish strong at the rim.

Kenna Streeval paced the Lancers with 25 points, keeping Edinburgh competitive throughout the game.

Less than a day later, the Jets grinded out a 51-46 victory over Centerville. Hauser jumped out to a quick 13-5 lead and maintained their composure despite Centerville closing the gap to one point after three quarters. Norah Berkenstock led the way with 16 points, while June Berkenstock added 14 and Abby Manley chipped in eight.

The Jets now sit at 8-5 and are gaining momentum as they approach the heart of their schedule.