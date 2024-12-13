Hauser Falls to South Decatur in Mid-Hoosier Conference Matchup

The Hauser Lady Jets faced a tough challenge on Thursday night, falling 49-36 to South Decatur in a Mid-Hoosier Conference game. The Cougars built an early lead, going up 24-11 at halftime, and maintained control throughout the game.

Hauser’s Norah Berkenstock delivered a standout performance, scoring 17 points and keeping the Jets competitive. June Berkenstock added nine points, but the team struggled to overcome South Decatur’s balanced attack, led by Makayla Puckett’s 19 points.

The loss drops Hauser to 6-5 on the season. They’ll look to regroup and take flight again in their next matchup.