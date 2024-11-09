Hauser Cross Country Dominates Mid-Hoosier Conference, Honored with All-Conference Titles

Hauser High School’s cross-country team has once again proven its strength, capturing the Mid-Hoosier Conference Championship for the third consecutive year. At the recent Mid-Hoosier Conference Fall Sports Banquet, several Hauser runners were recognized for their outstanding performances, finishing in the top ten and earning All-Conference honors.

Boys Cross Country All-Conference Honorees

Nolan Dailey : Named the Most Outstanding Runner for the 2024 season, Dailey’s consistent speed and endurance made him a standout leader for Hauser’s team.

Koleson Gernentz : Known for his determination, Gernentz played a critical role in Hauser's continued success.

Mason Moore : Bringing strength and stamina to the team, Moore earned his spot on the All-Conference list with multiple top finishes.

Max Moore: Moore's contributions, especially in challenging races, helped Hauser maintain their championship streak.

The Mid-Hoosier Conference Fall Sports Banquet celebrated Hauser’s cross-country achievements and honored the athletes who consistently pushed themselves to excel.

For more information on Hauser’s upcoming sports events, visit hauserathletics.com