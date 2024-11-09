Hauser Cross Country Dominates Mid-Hoosier Conference, Honored with All-Conference Titles
Hauser High School’s cross-country team has once again proven its strength, capturing the Mid-Hoosier Conference Championship for the third consecutive year. At the recent Mid-Hoosier Conference Fall Sports Banquet, several Hauser runners were recognized for their outstanding performances, finishing in the top ten and earning All-Conference honors.
Boys Cross Country All-Conference Honorees
- Nolan Dailey: Named the Most Outstanding Runner for the 2024 season, Dailey’s consistent speed and endurance made him a standout leader for Hauser’s team.
- Koleson Gernentz: Known for his determination, Gernentz played a critical role in Hauser’s continued success.
- Mason Moore: Bringing strength and stamina to the team, Moore earned his spot on the All-Conference list with multiple top finishes.
- Max Moore: Moore’s contributions, especially in challenging races, helped Hauser maintain their championship streak.
The Mid-Hoosier Conference Fall Sports Banquet celebrated Hauser’s cross-country achievements and honored the athletes who consistently pushed themselves to excel.
For more information on Hauser’s upcoming sports events, visit hauserathletics.com.
Congratulations to the Hauser runners and the entire cross-country team for their hard-earned success!