Hauser, Columbus East Honored for Exemplary Sportsmanship

The IHSAA has announced its sportsmanship honors for the fall sports season, and two local schools have made the list. Hauser was recognized as First Team All-Sportsmanship, highlighting their commitment to fair play and respect in competition. Columbus East earned Honorable Mention All-Sportsmanship, demonstrating their dedication to the values of wholesome amateur athletics.

These accolades reflect the positive culture both schools have built, emphasizing leadership, sportsmanship, and community pride. Congratulations to Hauser and Columbus East for setting the standard and leading by example in the world of high school sports!