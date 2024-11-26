Hauser Boys Basketball Begins Quest for a Championship Season

The Hauser Jets boys basketball team tips off their 2024-25 season tonight against Brown County. After an impressive 18-7 record last year, which included an undefeated run in the Mid-Hoosier Conference, the Jets are poised for another strong season.

Hauser returns its core lineup, led by seniors Ledger Gelfius (12.0 PPG), Taeshaun Tungate (11.4 PPG), and Alex Cord (5.2 PPG). Juniors Kam Blair (10.0 PPG, 6.1 RPG) and Stryker Gill (7.5 PPG, 6.1 APG, 2.2 SPG) also bring valuable experience. Adding depth to the roster are Collin Buck, who returns from injury, and several promising underclassmen.

The Jets face a challenging schedule this season, including a much-anticipated matchup with Columbus North, their first in five years. Stay tuned for results and season updates on our local sports tab.