Girls Basketball: Weekend Highlights and Tournament Preparations

Columbus North:

The Columbus North Bull Dogs claimed a 56-47 victory over Bloomington North, securing second place in Conference Indiana. The game turned on a fourth-quarter surge, with Ava Wilson scoring 13 of her game-high 19 points in the final period. Fellow sophomore Kaylie Harmon added 18 points, including three clutch three-pointers, while Kenna Conrad led the rebounding effort with nine boards. After trailing for most of the first three quarters, North unleashed a 12-0 run in the fourth, with Wilson’s three-point play and Harmon’s sharpshooting setting the tone. The Bull Dogs, now 15-6, prepare to meet the winner of Columbus East vs. Whiteland in sectional play, where they’ll hope to keep their energy high and turnovers low after committing just seven in this game.

Columbus East:

Columbus East experienced a weekend of highs and lows. On Friday, the Olympians snapped a three-game losing streak with a dominant 63-40 win over Scottsburg. Defense was the name of the game, as East held Scottsburg to just 13 points in the first half. Kimberly Carothers played a pivotal role in the paint, while Keaton Lawson contributed 14 points and Mason Reeves drained five three-pointers to finish with 15 points. Saturday, however, saw the Olympians fall to Madison 81-48, despite a heroic effort from Carothers, who posted a career-high 31 points and grabbed eight rebounds. Despite their struggles, East’s defensive improvements and Carothers’ leadership provide optimism as they prepare for sectional play.

Hauser:

Hauser’s girls basketball team faced a tough weekend, falling to Christian Academy of Indiana 55-24. Despite the loss, Norah Berkenstock’s 13 points highlighted a gritty individual performance. The Jets will look to bounce back as they prepare to face Jac-Cen-Del in their sectional opener, a rematch of a game they lost earlier this month. Hauser hopes their recent lessons on the court will lead to smoother skies as they approach tournament play.

Columbus Christian:

Columbus Christian split their weekend games. On Friday, the Crusaders held off Traders Point Christian 46-42, with Emma Rice leading the charge with 11 points, while Emma Murray and the Blair sisters, Eva and Belle, combined for 25 points. However, the Crusaders fell 55-32 to Rock Creek Academy on Saturday. Murray again delivered a solid performance, leading her team with 15 points. The Crusaders now aim to regroup ahead of their next matchup.

Hedy George Banner Celebration:

Columbus North celebrated a true pioneer on Friday as former coach and athletics director Hedy George was honored with a banner raised in Memorial Gym. George, who led the Bull Dogs to 10 sectional titles in 13 years of IHSAA-sanctioned girls basketball, was instrumental in the growth of women’s sports in the state. With 187 career wins as a coach and significant contributions as an athletic director, George’s impact continues to resonate through programs such as the Bull Dog Alumni Association, which has raised over $262,000 in scholarships. Her legacy is firmly etched in the heart of Columbus North athletics.