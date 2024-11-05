Game of the Week Preview: Hauser Lady Jets Ready to Take Flight at Edinburgh on “Torrie Perry Night”

This Friday, our high school basketball broadcast season tips off with a must-see Game of the Week as the Hauser Lady Jets head to Edinburgh High School. The night will honor Edinburgh alumna and beloved athlete, Torrie Perry, with fans encouraged to wear pink in support of breast cancer awareness, setting a tone of community and remembrance.

The Lady Jets bring a lineup packed with fresh talent and seasoned players ready to make an impact. Senior guard Norah Berkenstock is expected to lead Hauser’s charge with her defensive prowess and scoring ability, while junior forward Braelyn Williams offers a versatile offensive threat, capable of creating shots and grabbing rebounds. Senior forward Haven Hartwell adds experience and strength in the paint, anchoring Hauser’s defensive efforts and creating second-chance opportunities. Sophomore Aleigha Wickliffe rounds out the core lineup with her hustle and high-energy defense, a key factor in Hauser’s game plan. With a balanced approach and a strong sense of teamwork, the Lady Jets are aiming to make a powerful season debut against Edinburgh.