Friday Night Game of the Week Preview: Hauser Jets Ready to Defend Home Court Against Waldron Mohawks

Hauser Jets take the court against the visiting Waldron Mohawks in a pivotal early-season basketball showdown. This highly anticipated matchup tips off at 7:30 p.m. at Hauser High School, with pregame coverage beginning at 7:00 p.m. on 1010 WCSI, 98.1 FM, and online at 1010wcsi.com.

Hauser Jets (2-1)

The Jets are flying high after a hard-fought 44-39 victory over Milan earlier this week. With a strong start to the season, Hauser is looking to build momentum at home. Senior guard Eli Miller has been the heart and soul of the team, leading the offense with his scoring ability and court vision. Miller’s leadership has been critical in close games, and tonight will be no exception.

Inside the paint, sophomore forward Brayden Chase has been a dominant force on the boards, securing rebounds and providing a key defensive presence. The Jets’ ability to control the tempo of the game and limit second-chance opportunities will be crucial in tonight’s matchup.

On their home court, Hauser’s defense has been a highlight of the season so far, with players like Caleb Hamilton stepping up to make crucial stops. The Jets are determined to protect their turf and deliver a memorable win for their fans.

Waldron Mohawks (1-3)

The visiting Mohawks arrive in Hope fresh off a commanding 53-31 victory over Southwestern (Shelbyville). While their record doesn’t tell the full story, Waldron has shown resilience and improvement in every game. Led by junior point guard Carson Phelps, the Mohawks thrive in transition and will look to push the pace tonight.

Senior forward Tyler White anchors Waldron’s frontcourt with his physicality and scoring touch in the paint. The Mohawks will need a strong performance from their bench if they hope to match Hauser’s depth and energy.

Keys to the Game

For the Jets, the formula for success lies in dominating the boards and capitalizing on defensive stops. Hauser’s ability to limit turnovers and control the game’s pace will be vital in holding off Waldron’s fast-paced attack.

Waldron, on the other hand, will aim to capitalize on Hauser’s mistakes and turn defense into offense. The Mohawks will rely on their quick guards to create transition opportunities and test the Jets’ defense.

Game Details

Where: Hauser High School, Hope, Indiana

Hauser High School, Hope, Indiana When: Pregame at 7:00 p.m., Tipoff at 7:30 p.m.

Pregame at 7:00 p.m., Tipoff at 7:30 p.m. Broadcast: 1010 WCSI, 98.1 FM, and online at 1010wcsi.com

This is more than just a game—it’s a chance for the Hauser Jets to defend their home court and make a statement. The hometown crowd will be ready to fuel the Jets with their energy and enthusiasm as they aim for another victory.

Be sure to tune in as Jonathan Titus and Jeremy Giggy bring you all the live action from Hope. And remember, for local sports scores and updates, visit the Local Sports tab on our website! Go Jets!