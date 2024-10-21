Friday Night Football: Conference Champs
Columbus North and Columbus East each secured their respective conference championships on Friday, capping off impressive regular seasons. The Columbus North Bull Dogs earned the outright Conference Indiana title with a 48-24 victory over Terre Haute South, fueled by standout special teams play. North’s Davonte DeGraffenreid returned a blocked punt 25 yards for a touchdown, while Jackson Haston added a 93-yard kickoff return for another score. Kicker Luke Friend also played a pivotal role, connecting on two field goals, including a 39-yarder at the end of the first half.
Offensively, Asher Ratliff led the Bull Dogs with a strong all-around performance. Ratliff completed 16 of 26 passes for 199 yards, tossing three touchdowns, while also rushing for 82 yards and a score. Gino Prescott added 95 yards on 21 carries, while receivers Jordan Briner and Garrett Long contributed key touchdowns. The Bull Dogs finish the regular season with an 8-1 record and now have a bye week before hosting Franklin Central in the first round of sectionals on November 1.
Meanwhile, Columbus East clinched the Hoosier Hills Conference title with a commanding 44-7 win over Bedford North Lawrence. The Olympians started strong and never looked back, with Keaton Lawson leading the charge. Lawson racked up three touchdowns—two receiving and one rushing—including a 75-yard touchdown catch in the second quarter. Quarterback Kyson Villarreal threw for two touchdowns, while Thomas Houpey added a rushing score. Columbus East’s defense was also stout, holding the Stars to just seven points and forcing a safety in the third quarter. Like North, East has a bye week before hosting Franklin in their sectional opener on November 1.