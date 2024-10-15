Football Sectionals: Bulldogs and Olympians Ready to “Tackle” the Competition

The stakes are rising as the sectional football matchups have been set, and Columbus North and Columbus East are ready to hit the field. Fresh off a thrilling win, the 7-1 Columbus North Bulldogs will face Franklin Central in the Class 6A sectional semifinals on November 1st. With momentum on their side, the Bulldogs are looking to bulldoze their way to victory and keep their postseason alive.

Over at Columbus East, the Olympians (5-3) are set to take on Franklin in Class 5A action. The Olympians are fighting for an outright Hoosier Hills Conference title, and this first-round playoff game will be crucial for their postseason dreams.

In other local action, Jennings County is set to visit Bedford North Lawrence in the 4A bracket, while Class A action sees Edinburgh facing North Decatur, and South Decatur clashing with West Washington. With everything on the line, our local teams are ready to “tackle” the challenge and bring home sectional titles.