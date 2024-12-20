East vs. North: The Rivalry Rekindled

It’s rivalry night, and the stakes couldn’t be higher as the Columbus East Olympians visit the Columbus North Bull Dogs for a boys’ basketball showdown at Memorial Gym. Both teams enter tonight’s game riding momentum and looking to prove they’re the kings of the court in Columbus.

Columbus East (5-0) is off to a blazing start, fueled by the high-flying play of senior standout Keaton Lawson. Averaging over 25 points per game in his last five outings, Lawson has been unstoppable. His 24-point, 10-rebound performance in East’s recent 64-50 win over Franklin Community has solidified his status as a double-double machine. Complementing Lawson is Danny Coriden, whose consistent scoring and court vision make him a key player to watch.

Columbus North (4-1) comes in with a balanced attack and a defense that has been their calling card all season. After a hard-fought 54-44 win over Greenwood, the Bull Dogs look ready to defend their home court. Head coach Paul Ferguson will lean on his team’s depth and discipline to slow down East’s explosive offense.

The rivalry has been neck-and-neck in recent years, with both teams splitting their last ten matchups at 5-5. East won the most recent meeting 41-33 in February’s sectional play, but North is eager to even the score. Tip-off is at 7:30 p.m., and fans are in for a battle that promises to light up the scoreboard. Pregame begins on WINN 104.9 at 7;10 with Jonathan Titus and Jeremy Giggy! Tune in for all of the action from Memorial Gymnasium!