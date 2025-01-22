East Gymnastics Opens Season Against Franklin Central

Columbus East gymnastics began its season with a solid effort but fell short to Franklin Central, 99.3 to 94.9. Despite the loss, the Olympians saw strong performances from sophomore Bethany Lewis, who picked up wins on vault and bars and finished second on beam and floor. Her all-around score of 34.9 narrowly trailed Franklin Central’s top performer.

First-time competitors Gracie Collier and Ava Luedeke showed promise in their debuts, gaining valuable experience as the team looks to build throughout the season. Co-coaches Melissa Dishinger and Katie Menefee were pleased with the team’s effort and optimistic about the improvements they can make as the season continues.