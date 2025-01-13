East Boys Basketball Surges in Second Half to Top Floyd Central

Columbus East boys basketball flipped the script in the second half to earn a 75-59 win against Floyd Central in Hoosier Hills Conference action. Trailing by three at halftime, the Olympians came out firing in the third quarter, outscoring the Highlanders 48-32 in the second half.

Keaton Lawson led the way with 20 points, while Mason Reeves and Danny Coriden each added 17. Carter Patterson contributed 14 points and controlled the boards with nine rebounds. East improves to 9-1 overall and remains undefeated in conference play. They’ll hit the road for a busy three-game week.